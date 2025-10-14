Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Position Lessened by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,668 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

