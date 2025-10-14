Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

