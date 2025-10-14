Courier Capital LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

