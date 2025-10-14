Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.4063.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 94,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

