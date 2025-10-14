Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 400,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $345.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

