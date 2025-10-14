Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $879,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

