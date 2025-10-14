Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $418,486,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $379.36 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

