The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.8% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $379.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

