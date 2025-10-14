Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,264 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.