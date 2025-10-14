Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $655.68 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

