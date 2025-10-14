Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98,378 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

