Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $181.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:BX opened at $158.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

