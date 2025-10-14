Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $743.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

