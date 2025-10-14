Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,219.03 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $518.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,211.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

