Community Bank N.A. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day moving average is $216.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

