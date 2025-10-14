Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.