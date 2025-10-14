Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 209.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2%

UNH opened at $358.80 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $324.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.