Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

