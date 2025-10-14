Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $351.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average is $357.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $510.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

