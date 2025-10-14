Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

