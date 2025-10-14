Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DIS opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

