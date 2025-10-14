Vest Financial LLC Acquires 37,349 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

