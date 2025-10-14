Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VO stock opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.71 and a 200-day moving average of $275.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

