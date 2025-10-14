RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $72,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,905.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,932,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

