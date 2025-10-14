Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:C opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

