Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

