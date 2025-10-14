Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $378.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $378.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.14 and a 200 day moving average of $313.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

