Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. HSBC set a $218.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5%

COF opened at $207.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

