Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 446 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 25,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $240.10.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

