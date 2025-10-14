Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.