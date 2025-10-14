Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.48 and a 200-day moving average of $463.53. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

