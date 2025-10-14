Community Bank N.A. Has $5.44 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.03.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.11 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.