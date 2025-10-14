Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

