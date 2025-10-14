Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

CVX opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. The company has a market capitalization of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

