Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331,180 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $524.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.