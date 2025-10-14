Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $435.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.73 and its 200-day moving average is $497.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.76.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

