Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Head-To-Head Review

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and ENDRA Life Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $8.35 billion 18.70 $2.32 billion $7.17 60.77 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.51 million ($33.89) -0.24

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 28.51% 14.56% 12.93% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -194.14% -127.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Surgical and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 1 7 14 0 2.59 ENDRA Life Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $584.76, suggesting a potential upside of 34.20%. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 515.76%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

