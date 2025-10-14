Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.8%

IWM opened at $244.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

