Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 7,946 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.