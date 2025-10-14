Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $266.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

