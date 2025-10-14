IFC Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,743 shares of company stock worth $74,348,319. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.0%

CRWD stock opened at $508.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of -427.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.01. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.