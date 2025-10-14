Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Holdings Reduced by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 56.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $456.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

