Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

