Courier Capital LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $234.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

