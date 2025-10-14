T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $16,664,522.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,613,244 shares in the company, valued at $154,288,386,150.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,359,321 shares of company stock worth $570,950,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

