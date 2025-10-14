Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $62,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,169 shares of company stock worth $11,929,560 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Up 1.7%

BKNG stock opened at $5,253.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,488.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,329.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

