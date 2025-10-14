Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,166 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:KO opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

