Baker Boyer National Bank Has $546,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

