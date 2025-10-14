TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356,401 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $208,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $378.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.66. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $378.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

