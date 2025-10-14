Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,285 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 247.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.4% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

